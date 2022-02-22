Red Devils knock off top-five Johnson County

Allen’s men’s basketball was triumphant in its biggest test of the season on Monday’s home game against Johnson County. The Red Devils knocked off the fifth-ranked team in the nation 75-71.

Johnson County took an early 7-5 lead, but both teams traded runs early, with neither setting itself apart too much.

That all ended when Johnson County went on an 8-0 run, establishing an 18-10 lead over Allen. The Red Devils were hurt by the Cavaliers’ three-point shooting, which led to a 32-22 Johnson County lead late in the first half.