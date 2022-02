Allen’s women’s basketball team fell to the top-ranked Cavaliers of Johnson County on Monday, 59-43.

Allen came out flat, and was hesitant to shoot for much of the first half while the Cavaliers established a 13-6 lead early. When Allen did shoot, the Red Devils didn’t have much luck, shots weren’t falling and Allen couldn’t get to the paint.

Johnson County limited Adji Mbaye near the rim, negating a big part of the Red Devil offense.