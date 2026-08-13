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Red Devils make preseason debut

Although the Jayhawk Conference opener is still a few weeks away, Allen Red Devils fans will get a sneak peek at the 2026 squad Saturday as they host Cloud Community College for an exhibition.

By

Sports

August 13, 2026 - 2:47 PM

Maria Santana, Allen sophomore outside hitter, serves an ace last season during a win over Independence. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Allen Community College Red Devil volleyball team will make its preseason debut Saturday, when they host the Cloud Community College Thunderbirds for an 8 a.m. exhibition at the recently renovated Neil Crane Court.

The Red Devils’ debut may be a bit of a misnomer as they return nearly their entire 2025 roster except for three freshmen.

The Thunderbirds  will provide an early test for Allen under former Allen coach Maria Aikins.

Akin to Allen, the Thunderbirds have something to prove. They finished in last in the Jayhawk Conference DI standings last…

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