Red Devils make preseason debut

The Allen Community College Red Devil volleyball team will make its preseason debut Saturday, when they host the Cloud Community College Thunderbirds for an 8 a.m. exhibition at the recently renovated Neil Crane Court.

The Red Devils’ debut may be a bit of a misnomer as they return nearly their entire 2025 roster except for three freshmen.

The Thunderbirds will provide an early test for Allen under former Allen coach Maria Aikins.

Akin to Allen, the Thunderbirds have something to prove. They finished in last in the Jayhawk Conference DI standings last…