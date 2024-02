PARSONS — Allen Community College returned to the win column Saturday.

Three Red Devils scored in double figures as Allen toppled host Labette, 54-52, to improve to 9-14 overall and 2-5 at the turnaround point of the Jayhawk Conference schedule.

Dante Jackson led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds, followed by Randy Crosby’s 14 points. Killian Spellman scored 11.