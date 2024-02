FORT SCOTT — Some torrid shooting from Fort Scott spelled trouble for Allen Community College Saturday.

The Greyhounds shot 55% from the floor, 44% from 3-point range and hit 14 of 17 free throws to boot. Oh, and Fort Scott controlled the rebounding advantage 40 to 26.

Add it all together, and you have a 93-76 setback for Allen, which wraps up the regular season Wednesday at home against Labette.