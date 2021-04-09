Red Devils rally to win again

PARSONS — A pair of late rallies kept Allen Community College’s baseball team on the winning path Thursday.

Allen trailed 3-0 through four innings before scoring twice in the fifth and taking the lead for good in a five-run sixth inning — spurred by a bases-loaded double by Damon Burroughs — to open their doubleheader with Labette, 10-5.

The Red Devils trailed heading into the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 2 before erupting for nine runs in the inning to take home a 19-11 victory.