Red Devils’ season ends with Hutchinson sweep

The Allen Red Devils season came to an end following a best of three series sweep to Hutchinson last Thursday.

In the opener, Allen jumped out to an early lead on RBIs from freshman outfielder Trent Lavicky and sophomore third baseman Logan Martin, but the Hutchinson Blue Dragons pulled away with a four-run fourth inning, a three-run fifth inning and two runs in the sixth.

Freshman Miller Tavalgione took the loss with four 1/3 innings pitched, allowing five hits, a walk and two earned runs. Lavicky had a team-leading two hits while tying Martin in RBIs with two each.

Allen’s defense significantly improved on the mound with sophomores Saul Bolivar and Manuel Toro attempting to stave off the sweep. Bolivar had a team-leading four strikeouts over five innings but allowed five earned runs on nine hits. Toro utilized his defense to keep the Blue Dragons off the scoreboard while coming in on the seventh inning, but the Red Devils could not replicate their success on the mound in the batter’s box.

As Hutchinson caught fire with five runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Allen failed to keep the Blue Dragons’ pace. Sophomore first baseman Meese Robberse had team-leading two hits while successful in 2 of 4 at-bats. Freshman catcher Lance Vickers tied freshman right fielder Jose Zorilla for the team lead in RBIs with one each. Zorilla drove his run in with his only hit while successful in 1 of 3 at-bats while Vickers’ RBI came on a sacrifice fly.

The Red Devils end their season with a 16-33 record. Hutchinson (39-19) advances to face Cowley County Community College (26-6) Tuesday in Salina.