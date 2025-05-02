Red Devils sweep 4-0, 7-6 to wrap up regular season

After wrapping up the regular season with a 4-0, 7-6 sweep of Coffeyville Thursday, the Allen Red Devils wait to learn who they will face in the upcoming regional tournament.

Sophomore pitcher Camrynn Yardley let her defense do much of the heavy lifting as she ended the opener with three strikeouts in the complete-game shutout, which remained in a stalemate until a four-run Red Devil fifth inning.

Freshman third baseman Hope Sanchez made the most of her fifth inning at-bat — plating freshman outfielder Ella McCammon. Sanchez then reached home on an RBI single from freshman catcher Makayla Hirschmann. A bases-loaded walk made it 4-0, and Allen’s defense held on for the win.

Hendrix and Sanchez tied for the team lead in RBIs with one each. Sophomore outfielder Kaylee Spreer tied Hirschmann for the team lead in hits with two each with the pair hitting in 2 of 3 at-bats.

Allen overcame an early five-run deficit to take the finale 7-6 with McCammon scoring on a passed ball for the walk-off victory. Following a five-run offensive barrage from Coffeyville, the Red Devils cut the lead to three runs in the opening frame with a two-run homer from sophomore first baseman Jena Hendrix. Coffeyville added a run in the third inning, only for Yardley to respond with an RBI single.

The Red Devils tied the game 6-6 on a fifth-inning solo home run by sophomore shortstop Bailee Campbell, then sophomore second baseman Paxten Meyer drove in two runners with an RBI blooper to center field. Strong defense and a pair of Yardley strikeouts kept Coffeyville off the scoreboard before McCammon locked up the win and the sweep with her score on a passed ball.

Hendrix and Meyer ended the day tied for the team lead in RBIs with two each. Yardley took the team lead in hits while going perfect in the batter’s box in 3 of 3 at-bats, followed by Hirschmann, who hit in 2 of 3 at-bats. Yardley picked up the win while coming on in relief with two crucial strikeouts.

With the wins, Allen wraps up the regular season 22-25 overall and seventh in the Jayhawk Conference standings at 10-12.

