INDEPENDENCE — Some clutch pitching from Madelynn Collins and timely hitting made for a pair of victories for Allen Community College’s softball team.

The Red Devils snapped a five-game losing streak with 5-0 and 9-8 victories over host Independence.

The Game 2 victory came in a wild, back-and-forth affair that wasn’t settled until Mikayla Long doubled and scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning.