Red Devils win OT thriller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Community College brought a little March Madness to early December Saturday.

The Red Devils erased an eight-point halftime deficit and had a late lead over host Metropolitan Community College, only to see the Wolves hit a buzzer-beater to send the game into overtime.

The fun was just getting started. Metropolitan scored the first seven points of overtime before Allen ended with a flourish.

Jackson Langford’s 3-pointer with 1:19 capped a 10-0 ACC run, snapping an 82-82 tie in the process.

Mike Smith added a short jumper with 50 seconds left before Tyler Pinder sealed the game with a pair of free throws to finish off the 89-84 victory.

“We really battled,” Red Devil head coach Patrick Nee said. “The guys were going crazy after the game.”

Nee admitted his nerves were shot at game’s end.

“I thought I was going to have a stroke the whole game,” he joked.

Javontae Costner scored 21 of his game-high 26 points after the break, while Pinder scored 25. Mike Smith added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“Mike played great defense on their best player, too,” Nee said.

Costner added four assists and five rebounds. Pinder also had five boards. Dirk Johnson added 10 rebounds.

Mike Brooks led Metro with 20.

The Red Devils wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule at home Wednesday against Ottawa University’s junior varsity.

Allen (32-43-14—89)

FG/3pt FT F TP