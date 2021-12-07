Red Devils streaking

Allen’s men’s basketball is enjoying a winning streak. Over the weekend, Allen swept a road trip to Beatrice, Neb., Allen topped host Southeast Community College 74-71 on Friday. On Saturday, the Red Devils defeated 15th-ranked Central Community College of Columbus, Neb. 67-66.

The sweep is more impressive when you consider that Allen was missing a handful of players due to illness.

Allen got off to a hot start against Southeast, as has been the case in most of the Red Devils wins this season. Allen dominated the first half and was able to fend off a flurry of runs by Southeast. At halftime, the Red Devils led 40-32.