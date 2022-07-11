Register welcomes sports reporter

As the new sports reporter for The Iola Register, I am super excited to begin covering Iola’s high school sports as well as those of Allen Community College and those in the area. A big thank you to Susan Lynn, Tim Stauffer, Richard Luken, Vickie Moss and everyone else at the Iola Register for helping with this smooth onboarding process and helping me get my toes wet here at the Register.

My plan is to bring the community and its readers the most entertaining and informative stories around the local sports scene and to provide the most straightforward, truthful and timely stories to the town of Iola and its surrounding areas.

I grew up in Ellicott City, Maryland, before moving on and graduating from West Virginia University. In my four years in the mountain state I wrote for a number of news outlets including The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia’s student newspaper, where I worked as a sports writer. The sports I covered there ranged anywhere from football to gymnastics and included different stories like a “Diversity Week” feature on the lone African American Division I men’s soccer head coach Marlon LeBlanc.