Respect for Klein drew QB transfer to K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A few hours after Adrian Martinez announced that he was transferring away from Nebraska last winter, a restaurant full of Huskers fans greeted the dual-threat quarterback with a standing ovation when he went out for dinner.

Martinez was grateful for the reception when he arrived alone at HopCat, a popular bar and grill in downtown Lincoln, that night. But he chuckles as he recalls the story. Why? Because he’s still surprised no one in the place recognized the man with whom he dined:

Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein.