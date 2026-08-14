Ribbon cutting set for Municipal Stadium

After months of anticipation, Iola High School will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly turfed Municipal Stadium field at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 21 at Riverside Park.

The ribbon cutting will also serve as a prelude to the Blue and Gold Scrimmage for the IHS cross country and football teams.

The field and upgrade of the Municipal Stadium drainage system was part of a $1.5 million project.

Contractors with Double E Construction of Gas began preparing the field before the end of the school year, shortly after the May 22 KSHSAA Region 1 Track and Field meet. In late July, they placed the first strips beginning at the 50-yard line.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the cross country team will start their run at 6:45 p.m., beginning with a lap around the field and then taking off the through the park and beyond.

The football team will scrimmage on the field for the first time at 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but officials encourage fans to bring a case of sports drinks or water in support of all IHS sports programs.

The Blue and Gold Scrimmage is not the only activity going on that weekend.

The IHS volleyball team will host multiple area schools for a jamboree inside the IHS gymnasium beginning at 10:30 a.m. Zoie Hesse, Iola junior setter, makes a pass last season Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Schedule changes

Iola High School officials announced several schedule changes ahead of the Aug. 17 first day of practice.

Aug. 19, the volleyball team will travel to the Maize High School Volleyball Tournament instead of a tournament in Burlington, who they will face at a triangular a few days later.

The girls golf team switched from participating in the Sept. 3 Pittsburg Invitational to the Sept. 3 Columbus Invitational.

And on Sept. 28, the girls will play at the Independence Invitational instead of playing in Chanute.

The IHS tennis team also nixed the Sept. 27 tennis meet in Chanute from its schedule with no announcement of a replacement event at this time.

