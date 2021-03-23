Rocked chalk Jayhawk: KU gets blasted

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program to the Sweet 16.

The only surprise about this one? How handily his Trojans took apart No. 3 seed Kansas.

Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American little brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse — more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament.