Rocked chalk Jayhawk: KU gets blasted

The Kansas Jayhawk basketball season came to a brutal conclusion Monday, as USC took control early and never let up. The 85-51 loss was the most lopsided defeat in KU tournament history, by far.

March 23, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Southern California’s Ethan Anderson, from left, Max Agbonkpolo, Tahj Eaddy and Isaiah Mobley react in the second half of their second round game win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Monday. Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images / TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Southern California coach Andy Enfield is taking another program to the Sweet 16.

The only surprise about this one? How handily his Trojans took apart No. 3 seed Kansas.

Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American little brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded USC rolled to an 85-51 victory Monday night inside Hinkle Fieldhouse — more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the NCAA Tournament.

