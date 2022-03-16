 | Wed, Mar 16, 2022
Texas Southern to play Jayhawks in first round of NCAA tourney

The two face off Thursday in Fort Worth

March 16, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Kansas head coach Bill Self gives instructions to his team during the Jayhawks during a 2020 basketball game. Photo by Sam Grenadier / A-J Media / TNS

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers earned their third NCAA Tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round. The First Four returned to the University of Dayton Arena for the first time in three seasons.

PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.

