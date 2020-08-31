Menu Search Log in

Royals deal Rosenthal to Padres

The Kansas City Royals dealt closer Trevor Rosenthal to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Edward Olivares, a young outfielder.

Trevor Rosenthal of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati Aug. 12 in the process of earning one of his seven saves on the season. Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images / TNS

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.

San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency. But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.

Enter Rosenthal, who is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.

