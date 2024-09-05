Royals end losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals’ biggest rally in a week began with a ball hit all of 3 feet and ended with one blasted 423 feet.

On the former hit, all Cleveland third baseman José Ramirez could do was glove Paul DeJong’s dribbler to open the fourth inning.

But that seemingly innocuous infield single started a four-run frame Wednesday that carried the Royals to a badly needed 4-1 win in front of 14,094 fans at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals ended a seven-game losing streak and moved back into second place in the American League Central division, 4 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

In the pivotal inning, Royals designated hitter Robbie Grossman followed DeJong’s bleeder with a sharp single to right field. Then Michael Massey grounded a ball up the middle for an RBI single that tied the game 1-1.

Cleveland nearly put an end to the rally right there, as the next two batters made outs. But Tommy Pham crushed a three-run homer to left field and put the Royals up 4-1.

It was Pham’s first home run since being claimed off waivers by the Royals Saturday.

Streak busters

In addition to stopping their seven-game skid, the Royals ended a streak of six straight games with three or fewer runs scored — their longest such stretch since Aug. 15-21, 2022.

The Royals also had scored two or fewer runs in their previous five games, the longest such stretch since 2018.

Lugo solid again

Royals right-hander Seth Lugo turned in another dazzling start, allowing just one run on six hits over seven innings with four strikeouts.

Lugo’s record in 2024 improved to 15-8.

Sal’s sly slide

Royals first baseman Salvador Perez hit a double in the third inning, but it looked like he might have made a mistake trying for two bases.