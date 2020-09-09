Royals end skid with late rally

CLEVELAND (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for the Royals, who had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing their first seven games in September.
“You want those rewards, and I don’t know if I’ve wanted one so bad,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “Just because they deserve it, the way these guys have been fighting. They’ve been relentless.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives