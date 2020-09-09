Royals end skid with late rally

CLEVELAND (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for the Royals, who had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing their first seven games in September.

“You want those rewards, and I don’t know if I’ve wanted one so bad,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “Just because they deserve it, the way these guys have been fighting. They’ve been relentless.