Royals end skid with late rally

The Kansas City Royals erased a pair of deficits, scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to defeat Cleveland, 8-6. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak.

September 9, 2020 - 10:29 AM

Whit Merrifield of the Kansas City Royals rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at Progressive Field Tuesday in Cleveland. The Royals won, 8-6. Photo by Ron Schwane / Getty Images / TNS

CLEVELAND (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and had an RBI single in the ninth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 8-6 Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer and Cam Gallagher had an RBI double for the Royals, who had been outscored 51-18 and only held the lead after one inning in losing their first seven games in September.

“You want those rewards, and I don’t know if I’ve wanted one so bad,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. “Just because they deserve it, the way these guys have been fighting. They’ve been relentless.

