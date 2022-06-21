Royals topple Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All the small things are starting to add up to big results for the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals got some timely hits and another solid outing from their starting pitcher as they won for the fourth time in the last five games Monday night.

Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier homered, Nicky Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Kris Bubic got his first victory of the season in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.