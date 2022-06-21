 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Royals topple Angels

Kansas City's Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier hit home runs, while Kris Bubic pitched his way to his first victory of the Eason, with a 6-2 win over Los Angeles Monday.

June 21, 2022 - 1:55 PM

The Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic, shown here pitching during. game in 2021, picked up his first win of the 2022 season Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images/TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All the small things are starting to add up to big results for the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals got some timely hits and another solid outing from their starting pitcher as they won for the fourth time in the last five games Monday night.

Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier homered, Nicky Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Kris Bubic got his first victory of the season in the Royals’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

