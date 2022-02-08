 | Tue, Feb 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Saints’ Kamara released from jail

After being arrested Sunday night, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been released from jail on a felony charge of battery after a fight at a Vegas nightclub

By

Sports

February 8, 2022 - 8:50 AM

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Photo by TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is out of jail after he was arrested over the weekend on a felony charge alleging he beat and injured a person at a Las Vegas nightclub. 

Court and jail records showed Monday that Kamara posted bond and was released from the Clark County Detention Center. He has a March 8 court date on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The records did not identify his attorney. A conviction on the charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

Related
December 18, 2020
August 30, 2019
December 18, 2018
November 30, 2018
Most Popular