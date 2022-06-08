 | Thu, Jun 09, 2022
Same song different day: Toronto shuts out Royals again

Not much went right for Kansas City Tuesday as the Royals were held scoreless for the second straight day in a 7-0 loss to Toronto. The Blue Jays have outscored the Royals 15-0 in the series.

June 8, 2022 - 1:36 PM

Raimel Tapia (15) of the Toronto Blue Jays doubles to drive in a run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night.

Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July.

“He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s got one of the best approaches. He puts the ball in play. He’s going to give you a good at-bat every time.

