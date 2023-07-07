 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Saudi money could go to women’s tennis

Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund. There are some in tennis, such as Billie Jean King, who hope that sort of collaboration might have a transformative effect in a kingdom where rights groups say women continue to face discrimination in most aspects of life.

July 7, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates her win over Slovakia's Kristina Kucova during their 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament women's singles second round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Photo by (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Egyptian tennis pro Mayar Sherif does not pretend to be an expert on the subject of Saudi Arabia’s record on women’s rights, other than to say: “I know it’s not the best.”

What Sherif, who made her Wimbledon debut this week, did say is she thinks it’s possible positive steps can be made in that area if tennis follows the path of golf and other sports by doing business with — and competing in — the kingdom that boasts a $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.

“Women’s rights in the Arabic world need to improve. … If you start changing this from the outside by bringing in tournaments, and start to create a different kind of atmosphere, that’s going to help,” Sherif said in an interview with The Associated Press at the All England Club. “If you put women with skirts — and so on and so forth — on court, maybe one young girl from Saudi Arabia sees the matches there and says, ‘I want to play tennis. I want to be like those girls.’ And that’s a way to change a mindset.”

