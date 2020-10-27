Menu Search Log in

MV opens state play Wednesday

Marmaton Valley High School's volleyball team will host the Class 1A-II state quarterfinals Wednesday, the first time the Wildcats have advanced to the state tournament since 1979. With a win, Marmaton Valley would vie for a state championship Saturday in Emporia.

October 27, 2020 - 10:36 AM

Aly Ard and her Marmaton Valley High teammates will compete tonight in the Class 1A-II volleyball state quarterfinals. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

(Editor’s note: Inclement weather has forced school officials to postpone the Marmaton Valley-Central Christian volleyball match to Wednesday.)

MORAN — Terra Kegler carries mixed feelings about the format for the 2020 state volleyball tournament.

In years past, all of the state qualifiers would compete at one location, first in a round robin tournament, with the top four earning spots in the medal rounds.

