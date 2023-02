LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County girls shut down Altoona-Midway in a 62-12 blowout win on Tuesday.

The Lady Titans (9-8) got behind the play of Josie Weers and Jalea True, limiting the Jets to no more than six points in any quarter, including a second quarter shutout.

Weers began her night by banking in five layups in the first while True added four points to take a 16-3 advantage at the end of the first. True led a 15-point quarter for SCC with her six points.