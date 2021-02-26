SCC tops Wildcats in substate thriller

MORAN — Signs of spring: flowers emerging from the ground, birds chirping and Southern Coffey County and Marmaton Valley High battling down to the wire in a tense playoff game.
For the second consecutive year, the two rivals squared off in the Class 1A-II Substate Playoffs.
And for the second consecutive year, Southern Coffey County hit a late basket to sink the hometown Wildcats.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.