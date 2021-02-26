Menu Search Log in

SCC tops Wildcats in substate thriller

For the second consecutive year, Southern Coffey County hit a late basket to sink the hometown Wildcats.

February 26, 2021 - 2:05 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Tayven Sutton puts up a shot in front of SCC defender Kyra Ohl Thursday. PHOTO BY HALIE LUKEN

MORAN — Signs of spring: flowers emerging from the ground, birds chirping and Southern Coffey County and Marmaton Valley High battling down to the wire in a tense playoff game.

For the second consecutive year, the two rivals squared off in the Class 1A-II Substate Playoffs.

And for the second consecutive year, Southern Coffey County hit a late basket to sink the hometown Wildcats.

