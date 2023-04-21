Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.

Scherzer initially appealed the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later. In exchange, his fine was reduced from $10,000 to $5,000, according to a person familiar with negotiations between MLB and the players’ union. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

Scherzer said shortly before New York’s game at San Francisco that the Mets urged him to accept the suspension, adding that it was the best move for the team.