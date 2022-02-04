 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Scholarship to be awarded in honor of Red Devil

A scholarship will be awarded in honor of slain Allen County baseball player Torrence Summerlin who was killed in his hometown of Chicago last year.

February 4, 2022 - 3:24 PM

When former Allen Community College baseball player Torrence Summerlin Jr. was killed in a shooting last August, it was a tragic moment for the Red Devils. Iola declared Jan. 1, Summerlin’s birthday, as “Torrence Summerlin Day.” 

Now, Allen County head coach Clint Stoy, along with Summerlin’s mother, Carla, are establishing a scholarship in his honor.

“When people ask who Torrence Summerlin was, I want them to know he was a great kid,” said Summerlin. “He played ball here and was killed in his hometown for pretty much nothing.” 

