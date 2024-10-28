Season ends for volleyball squads

GIRARD — Humboldt High’s volleyball season ended Saturday with a 25-16 and 25-17 loss to Prairie View in the Class 3A Substate semifinals.

The loss ends the Lady Cubs’ season with a 28-12 record.

Ricklyn Hillmon paced Humboldt at the net with eight kills and two blocks.

Senior Shelby Shaughnessy saw her decorated high school career come to an end with six kills and a team-high 11 digs.

Cassidy Friend and Skylar Hottenstein each had one service ace. Laney Hull added a pair of kills. Lakyn Meadows and Bailey Daniels led with eight and five assists, respectively. Hottenstein chipped in with 10 digs.

Prairie View later bowed out in the substate championship match to top seed and host Girard. The Trojans advance to the Class 3A State Tournament in Hutchinson, which begins Friday.

ELSEWHERE, Crest High’s volleyball season also came to an end in the Class 1A-I Substate tournament with a 25-18 and 25-8 loss to Goessel The Lady Lancers ended with a 23-12 mark. Goessell later fell in straight sets to host and top seed Little River, which advanced to the 1A-I state tournament in Dodge City.

SOUTHERN COFFEY County bowed out in the Class 1A-II Substate semis against top seed and host Lebo, 25-8 and 25-11, to finish at 8-23. Lebo went on to defeat Marais des Cygnes Valley in straight sets to earn a state bid. The Class 1A-II State Tournament is in Emporia.