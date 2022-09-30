September Athletes of the Month announced

The votes have been counted and the results are in. Marmaton Valley football’s Brayden Lawson and Crest volleyball’s McKenna Hammond are the Allen County Area Athletes of the Month.

As a quarterback for the Wildcats, Brayden Lawson has helped his team get off to a strong start. The Wildcats are 2-2. Lawson continues to put up video game-like numbers, currently owning 778 passing yards and 10 touchdown tosses in only four games.

Not only is he throwing the ball with ease but has rushed 314 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. That includes averaging 6.4 yards per carry and 16.2 yards on average per pass completion. With this kind of performance, Marmaton Valley will be in good stead come playoff time.