Serena takes win in sibling grudge match

In sports, it’s not unusual for hyped-up individual matchups to disappoint — just ask anyone who’s blown hard-earned money on a subpar pay-per-view event.

But that certainly was not the case in central Kentucky on Thursday.

In a highly anticipated contest under highly unusual circumstances, two of the most iconic figures in the history of professional tennis put on an absolute show. Serena Williams and Venus Williams went toe-to-toe for two hours and 19 minutes in the second round of the Top Seed Open at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, with younger sister Serena claiming the victory, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.