 | Tue, Aug 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Serena’s goodbye at the US Open is off to a memorable start

But the post-match celebration of her career Monday night was premature. It was almost as if they were ready for her to lose and had to get the celebration in just in case.

By

Sports

August 30, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Serena Williams reacts against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles on Day One of the 2022 US Open on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

Serena Williams won her first-round match in the U.S. Open over Danka Kovinić Monday night and was sent off to a blissful retirement.

Or so it seemed. There were tributes on court from CBS News personality Gayle King and tennis great Billie Jean King, a video highlight reel narrated by Oprah Winfrey and a card stunt from fans that spelled out “We Love Serena” with a heart emoji.

It was one of the sweetest goodbyes you’ll ever see in professional sports, befitting a champion who dominated her sport and helped change tennis for good.

Related
August 29, 2022
August 25, 2022
August 9, 2022
June 29, 2022
Most Popular