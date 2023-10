Find additional photos of Saturday’s meet here.

WAMEGO — It was quiet after the Crest girls raced. It was also bitterly cold. A gray sky threatened rain, with temperatures hovering just above freezing at the Wamego Country Club.

The four runners put on sweatshirts and sweatpants, jackets and gloves. They hugged family members and drank water. But a strange silence had settled over the group.