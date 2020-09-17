State cross country sites announced

Iola cross country runners who qualify for the state meet will once again travel to Wamego for their competition.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced in a news release Wednesday its state cross country sites, with Class 4A and Class 3A runners — which include Iola and Humboldt high schools — going to Wamego.
Smaller school districts in the area — Yates Center, Marmaton Valley and Crest — will travel to Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria for their state meets in Class 2A and 1A.
