Simply Marv-elous

Iola High School announced Thursday that Marv Smith, who retired as IHS cross country coach last fall, will be the inaugural inductee into the Don Bain Hall of Fame. A plaque honoring Smith will be placed in the hallway adjoining the IHS gymnasium. Smith taught or coached in some capacity at Iola High since 1965. He became such a prominent figure in Iola athletics that students years ago unanimously endorsed a proposal to name the school’s official cheer mascot Marv the Mustang. Smith received a standing ovation at Thursday’s home basketball game after his induction was announced. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN