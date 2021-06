WICHITA — Marmaton Valley, Crest and Southern Coffey County were among the smallest contingents to compete Saturday in the Class 1A State Track Meet.

But they sure made it count.

Each of the four athletes who appeared — Marmaton Valley’s Janae Granere and Kristyna Snyrychova, Crest’s Ursula Billings and Southern Coffey County’s Aiden Voorhees — brought home some state hardware in the process.