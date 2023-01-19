 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Smith’s Swedish soccer rolls on

A native of Iola, Royce Smith, is taking his soccer talents to a new Division IV professional soccer team in Sweden, Järpens IF in March. It's Smith's sixth pro soccer team he's played for internationally.

January 19, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Iola native Royce Smith signs to play professional soccer with Sweden’s Division IV Järpens IF. COURTESY PHOTO

Royce Smith knows a thing or two about soccer: playing goalkeeper and taking the field overseas. 

The Iola native will head back to Sweden in March to begin another season of professional soccer, but this time with a new team, Järpens IF of Division IV.  It will be Smith’s sixth professional soccer team he has suited up for internationally. 

The goalkeeper wrapped up last season with his Division IV Swedish IFK Umeå team by setting a league record for fewest goals allowed in a single season as well as most matches without allowing a goal. 

