Smith’s Swedish soccer rolls on

Royce Smith knows a thing or two about soccer: playing goalkeeper and taking the field overseas.

The Iola native will head back to Sweden in March to begin another season of professional soccer, but this time with a new team, Järpens IF of Division IV. It will be Smith’s sixth professional soccer team he has suited up for internationally.

The goalkeeper wrapped up last season with his Division IV Swedish IFK Umeå team by setting a league record for fewest goals allowed in a single season as well as most matches without allowing a goal.