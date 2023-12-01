 | Fri, Dec 01, 2023
Some former players have moved on from ‘Coach Prime’ — and they won’t forget

Coach Deion Sanders set the college football world on fire when he arrived at Coolorado in the offseason. Not all of his moves were well received.

December 1, 2023

Head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first half as the Colorado Buffaloes play the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/TNS

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Luke Eckardt recalled the excitement of finding out that Deion Sanders would be his new head coach at Colorado.

After all, who wouldn’t want to play for the charismatic Pro Football Hall of Fame member and ex-major leaguer known as “Prime Time” during his playing days and now just “Coach Prime?”

“It was a feeling of awe because it’s Deion Sanders, and you play video games like ‘Madden’ and he’s on there,” Eckardt said in an interview with The Associated Press. “You’re playing with a controller. Now it’s different. It’s a real dude. That’s what I thought at first. But then it was like a seeping feeling of fear.”

