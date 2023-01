HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Trey Sommer has provided his school some of the best sports moments of the year and that didn’t change on Friday when he hit the game-winning basket with only a few seconds left to nip Cherryvale, 47-46.

The Lady Cubs (4-4) weren’t as lucky in their matchup as the team was inconsistent on the offensive end and surrendered 17 points to the Chargers in the fourth quarter, falling 43-36.

Girls Basketball