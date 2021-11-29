Sooners coach bolts for USC

One of the top coaches in college football is on his way to L.A.

USC is closing its three-month search for a new head football coach with a bombshell hire, landing Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to turn around the Trojans program.

Riley, a former Texas Tech quarterback, posted a 55-10 record while leading the Sooners during four seasons. He has won four Big 12 championships, seamlessly replacing Bob Stoops following his retirement. Riley previously was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and mentored back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.