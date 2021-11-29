 | Mon, Nov 29, 2021
Sooners coach bolts for USC

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley won't have to worry about playing against SEC competition.

Riley was named the new head coach at USC on Sunday after losing to Oklahoma State on Saturday night in an instant classic.

November 29, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners congratulates cornerback Woodi Washington (0) and the defense after a fumble return for a 42-yard touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

One of the top coaches in college football is on his way to L.A.

USC is closing its three-month search for a new head football coach with a bombshell hire, landing Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to turn around the Trojans program.

Riley, a former Texas Tech quarterback, posted a 55-10 record while leading the Sooners during four seasons. He has won four Big 12 championships, seamlessly replacing Bob Stoops following his retirement. Riley previously was Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator and mentored back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

