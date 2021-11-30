Sooners pick up pieces after Riley’s departure

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, school president Joseph Harroz Jr. and interim head football coach Bob Stoops combined to speak for nearly an hour on Monday about plans to steady the program a day after Lincoln Riley left to take over as coach at USC.

Many of their comments followed a consistent theme: No one person is bigger than the Oklahoma program. Sure, the 38-year-old Riley compiled a 55-10 record in five seasons at Oklahoma. And under his tutelage, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won Heisman Trophies and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft.

But Oklahoma has seven national titles and seven Heisman winners and is coming off a string of six straight Big 12 titles.