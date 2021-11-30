 | Tue, Nov 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Sooners pick up pieces after Riley’s departure

Oklahoma is reeling after former head coach Lincoln Riley left to take the job at USC.

While the Sooners wait to name a new head coach Oklahoma legend Bob Stoops will be the interim coach in Norman.

By

Sports

November 30, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners watches his team before a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, school president Joseph Harroz Jr. and interim head football coach Bob Stoops combined to speak for nearly an hour on Monday about plans to steady the program a day after Lincoln Riley left to take over as coach at USC.

Many of their comments followed a consistent theme: No one person is bigger than the Oklahoma program. Sure, the 38-year-old Riley compiled a 55-10 record in five seasons at Oklahoma. And under his tutelage, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won Heisman Trophies and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft.

But Oklahoma has seven national titles and seven Heisman winners and is coming off a string of six straight Big 12 titles.

Related
November 29, 2021
December 10, 2020
December 2, 2020
October 8, 2018
Most Popular