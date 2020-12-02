Sooners turn to familiar face to help in a pinch

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.

The Sooners had last Saturday’s game at West Virginia postponed, and they temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program.

The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday as the 13th-ranked Sooners prepared to host Baylor on Saturday.