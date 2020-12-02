Menu Search Log in

Sooners turn to familiar face to help in a pinch

With his coaching staff depleted due to COVID-19 issues, Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley found a familiar name to help him this week — the man he replaced, Bob Stoops.

By

Sports

December 2, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops. Photo by Brandon Wade / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / TNS

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.

The Sooners had last Saturday’s game at West Virginia postponed, and they temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. 

The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday as the 13th-ranked Sooners prepared to host Baylor on Saturday.

Related
December 7, 2019
October 31, 2019
October 25, 2019
October 8, 2018
Trending