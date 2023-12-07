Soto headed to Yankees in blockbuster trade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juan Soto found a new home with the New York Yankees as the winter meetings ended Wednesday night, while Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were still up for grabs as team officials headed home with the bulk of their offseason business yet to be done.

Soto, an All-Star slugger who can become a free agent next fall, was dealt from the San Diego Padres to New York with Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe, along with catcher Kyle Higashioka.

“It’s very difficult to make a deal where we’re trading a player the caliber of Juan Soto, but if we did that we wanted to make sure we shored up a bunch of needs. We were able to get some depth, with quality,” San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said.