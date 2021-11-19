 | Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Ohtani, Harper receive MVP honors

Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper took home MVP honors Thursday. Ohtani's award was unanimous after a historic season.

Harper's award was a bit closer. The National League was crowded with conteders.

By

Sports

November 19, 2021 - 2:43 PM

In this photo from June 17, 2021, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, in Anaheim, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was unanimiously voted American League MVP on Thursday for a two-way season not seen since Babe Ruth, and Bryce Harper earned the National League honor for the second time.

Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was second with 29 seconds and 269 points, and Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien was third with 232 points. Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez got the other second-place vote.

Ohtani hit .257 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS as the Los Angeles Angels’ full-time designated hitter, and he went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts with 156 strikeouts and 44 walks in 130 1/3 innings. It was the first full season on the mound for the 27-year-old right-hander following Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Related
October 29, 2021
August 19, 2021
July 14, 2021
July 13, 2021
Most Popular