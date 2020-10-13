Southern Coffey County tops Yates Center

Southern Coffey County High’s volleyball team picked up a straight-sets victory over Yates Center Monday.
The Lady Titans defeated Yates Center, 25-4, 25-19 and 26-24 in the best-of-five format.
Both teams are back in action today.
