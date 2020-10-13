Menu Search Log in

Southern Coffey County tops Yates Center

The Lady Titans of Southern Coffey County defeated Yates Center in straight sets Monday. Both teams are back in action today.

October 13, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Yates Center High’s Grace Westerman, center, takes part in a volleyball match earlier this season. Yates Center dropped a match Monday to Southern Coffey County. Photo by Richard Luken

Southern Coffey County High’s volleyball team picked up a straight-sets victory over Yates Center Monday.

The Lady Titans defeated Yates Center, 25-4, 25-19 and 26-24 in the best-of-five format.

Both teams are back in action today. 

