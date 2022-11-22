Southern Coffey County’s Weers takes honors

LE ROY — Southern Coffey County High volleyball senior Josie Weers had quite the final campaign of her high school career after being named First Team All-League in the Lyon County League as well as First Team All-State in the KVA 1A Division II.

Weers led her team with 4.9 kills per set and 397 total kills as well as one ace serve per set and 80 aces total. She was also second on the team with one dig per set and 78 total digs while also serving as one of the defensive leaders with 34 total blocks.

“Josie was a very complete player,” said Southern Coffey County head coach Jeff True. “She was a great hitter in that she had power, but also saw the floor really well. This season she was able to place attacks with a lot more accuracy, and also did a great job of tipping the ball into holes in the defense.”