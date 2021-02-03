Spectators allowed back for Red Devil athletics

Some Allen Community College athletics fans will soon be allowed to attend home games this month.
School presidents and athletics directors from the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) member schools voted Wednesday to begin allowing small numbers of fans — capped at 25% capacity — to sporting events, starting Saturday.
Up to now, no fans have been allowed, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.