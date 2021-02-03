Menu Search Log in

Spectators allowed back for Red Devil athletics

In-person spectators have been prohibited during the first two weeks of the junior college basketball and volleyball seasons. That will change later this week, when some fans will be allowed, KJCCC administrators announced.

Sports

February 3, 2021 - 10:08 AM

After being closed to the general public for the first two weeks of the 2021 junior college basketball season, a limited amount of spectators will be allowed to attend Allen Community College sporting events. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some Allen Community College athletics fans will soon be allowed to attend home games this month.

School presidents and athletics directors from the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) member schools voted Wednesday to begin allowing small numbers of fans — capped at 25% capacity — to sporting events, starting Saturday.

Up to now, no fans have been allowed, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

