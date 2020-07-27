Menu Search Log in

Sporting KC denies Vancouver’s upset bid, advances on PKs

Sporting KC's Tim Melia came up with two big saves during Sporting's penalty shootout against Vancouver to help KC advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS Is Back tournament.

July 27, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia blocks a shot with Atlanta United forward Hector Villalba looking on during the first half on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Atlanta. Sporting Kansas City won, 2-0. Photo by Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Tim Melia made two saves during the penalty shootout, Gianluca Busio scored the deciding penalty and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on penalties after the sides played to a 0-0 draw in regulation early Monday morning.

Kansas City advanced to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament in a match that wrapped up around 1:15 a.m. Kansas City will face Philadelphia in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Alan Pulido, Ilie Sanchez and Busio scored for Kansas City in the penalty shootout, finally getting shots past Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal after he spent the night keeping the Whitecaps in the game.

