Minnesota stuns Sporting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament.

The opener of Group D was highly entertaining and switched midway through the second half after Sporting Kansas City was the dominant side early in the match. Minnesota stole the victory with two goals in stoppage time as Kansas City was unable to hold on after going down to 10-men.

Minnesota pulled even in the second-minute of stoppage time after Jan Gregus’ free kick into the penalty area was directed into the net by Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton for an own goal. Five minutes later, in the final minute of stoppage time, Molino’s left-footed shot beat backup Kansas City goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to give the Loons the victory.