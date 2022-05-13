 | Fri, May 13, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Spotless Lancers eye playoff run

A pair of lopsided victories secured a 20-0 regular season for Crest baseball Thursday. But the Lancers were just as interested on focusing on the upcoming playoffs.

Sports

May 13, 2022 - 3:21 PM

Crest High's Kaden Nilges (28) is greeted by his joyous teammates after Nilges hits a home run against Jayhawk-Linn Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Roland Weir and his Crest Lancer baseball bunch are happy, but hardly satisfied.

The Lancers capped a perfect regular season — the only team in the state at any level to do so — with a sweep of Three Rivers League rival Jayhawk-Linn, 14-4 and 9-2.

“The kids are stepping up this time of year,” Weir said. “I’m proud of all of them. We’ve got guys working off the bench, playing hard. They know our goals. We wanted to win league. We want to win our regional. We want state. We got there last year, and it ended with a bad taste in our mouths.”

Related
April 19, 2022
March 29, 2022
May 13, 2021
April 30, 2021
Most Popular