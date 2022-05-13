Spotless Lancers eye playoff run

COLONY — Roland Weir and his Crest Lancer baseball bunch are happy, but hardly satisfied.

The Lancers capped a perfect regular season — the only team in the state at any level to do so — with a sweep of Three Rivers League rival Jayhawk-Linn, 14-4 and 9-2.

“The kids are stepping up this time of year,” Weir said. “I’m proud of all of them. We’ve got guys working off the bench, playing hard. They know our goals. We wanted to win league. We want to win our regional. We want state. We got there last year, and it ended with a bad taste in our mouths.”